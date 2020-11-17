Advertisement

Guns & Hoses postponed due to current COVID-19 restrictions

"If playing at a later date is possible, we will announce it on our page. Thank you all for understanding and your support."
Courtesy Roanoke FireEMS
Courtesy Roanoke FireEMS(Roanoke FireEMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Annual Guns & Hoses charity hockey game has been postponed due to the current restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Roanoke FireEMS adds “If playing at a later date is possible, we will announce it on our page. Thank you all for understanding and your support.”

Click here to visit Roanoke FireEMS on Facebook.

