Guns & Hoses postponed due to current COVID-19 restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Annual Guns & Hoses charity hockey game has been postponed due to the current restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Roanoke FireEMS adds “If playing at a later date is possible, we will announce it on our page. Thank you all for understanding and your support.”

