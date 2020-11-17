Illuminights delays start, to operate at limited capacity due to COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park’s popular holiday event, Illuminights, has announced they will be delaying their start date to November 25 and welcome less guests due to Governor Northam’s announced COVID-19 restrictions and guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.

Only advance tickets will be sold for Illuminights with assigned arrival times and group sales being limited to 25 or less.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 540-387-6078 ext. 0 during weekday hours of 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Those with tickets for Nov. 20-24 will be receiving an email regarding their purchase.

Entry is $14 for adults and $6 for kids ages 2-14.

