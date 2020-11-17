Lynchburg Police searching for suspect in early-morning incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect Tuesday following a malicious wounding.

The department said officers responded to the 3300 block of Campbell Avenue just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a person with a non-life threatening laceration. The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

LPD said it is searching for 37-year-old Ashley Nichole Shepher, of Lynchburg, in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Olivier at 434-455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.