Martin’s cancels concerts following new COVID measures

The restaurant announced Monday that it would be canceling all its concerts and performances while Virginia's new COVID measures are in place.(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s new measures to tackle COVID is not only impacting restaurants and bars, but the music scene in our hometowns.

The stage will stay dark at Martin’s Downtown in Roanoke until further notice.

The restaurant announced Monday that it would be canceling all its concerts and performances while the new measures are in place.

The owner said it was a tough decision but the only one that made sense given the restrictions that put a curfew on alcohol sales and consumption.

“You know I gave it some thought to maybe move music earlier but the bottom line is that we are a restaurant first and it just doesn’t work with our model to have music going at 7 o’clock or 8 o’clock at night when we are trying to be a full service restaurant,” Owner Jason Martin said.

Martin said they are finding ways to be bring back some of their missed revenue and have plans to offer a Sunday brunch for several weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

