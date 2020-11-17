MCPS approves stipends for all staff working through pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All employees of Montgomery County Public Schools that have been working through the pandemic will be receiving a stipend of $1,750.

This comes after last week’s announcement that the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors would approve half of what the district asked for from those funds.

County board chair Steve Fijalkowski said school employees are not county employees, and receive a majority of their funding from sources other than the county.

“I’m glad that they said they could give the half a million,” said school board chair Gunin Kiran. “Moving forward we’ll work what we have and I still think that will be able to give a substantial amount for our employees moving forward because they’ve been working so hard above and beyond.”

Combined with the school district CARES Act funds, the $500,000 from the county and carryover from last year, they were able to reach the level of a $1,750 stipend for employees.

