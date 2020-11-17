Advertisement

Person dies after Saturday night Lynchburg crash with alleged drunk driver

Quintial Spinner, 47 of Lynchburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and driving on a suspended license.
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Lynchburg Police, Trinity Aikia Robinson, 23 of Lynchburg, has died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver while trying to cross 12th Street Saturday night.

Anyone with helpful tips can call the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

