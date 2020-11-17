Advertisement

Preschools enforce mask wearing with new COVID restrictions

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE and ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For TAP Head Start preschools in the Roanoke area, Governor Northam’s new mask mandate is nothing new for them.

“Since we opened back in August, the end of August, we’ve had our 3-year-olds, our 3 to 5-year-olds, wear masks," Melissa Preston, Supervisor of Education for TAP Head Start and Early Head Start, said.

The new expanded mask mandate says now kids five and older, not just 10 and older, have to wear masks inside of public spaces.

But TAP Head Start required this even before Northam’s announcement “to make sure that safety for the staff and children was a top priority for our program, so we wanted to be sure to put that mask mandate in place,” Preston said.

Now, other preschool directors will have to make sure their little ones are covered up.

“I do feel like that it’s for everybody’s safety. With the COVID numbers going up, I think that’s it’s best for us to continue with the mask mandate for everybody," Preston said.

Children’s Nest Learning Center in Blue Ridge is another preschool enforcing mask wearing.

“Now that the pandemic has picked up a little bit, we decided that it’s best that everybody tries to protect themselves the best they can and keep their masks on when they are in close proximity of each other," Rhonda Spangler, Owner of Children’s Nest Learning Center, said.

She said she believes the expanded mask mandate will help lower cases.

“I think that is for their protection and also others' protection. With children being in school, they come in contact with a whole lot more people," Spangler said.

The Marketing Director from HoneyTree Early Learning Centers said she doesn’t see this mandate having much of an affect on them, since they are already having their kids wear masks. But she says it will affect those attending the after-school program the most, since they will now have to wear masks the entire time they are in the centers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

