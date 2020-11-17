Pulaski County Public Schools move back to half capacity after several weeks at full

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Pulaski County Public Schools was able to have in person students back in the classroom four days a week for about five weeks. But now, because COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the county, the district is now back at 50 percent capacity.

“It’s not where we were and not where we want to be," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

Even with the daily cleanings and extra precautions around school, the district says coronavirus from the community caused an uptick in cases among staff and students, but never enough to yield an outbreak. The district was one of the first ones in our hometowns to go back to full capacity since March.

“We knew there might be times where we would be in the middle of a wave where we might have to take this step," Siers said. "It’s our hope that we can at least remain at 50 percent for a few weeks and not have to go to all virtual for an undetermined amount of time.”

The shortage of subs the commonwealth is seeing right now isn’t making things any easier.

“So many employees were coming into contact with people that had tested positive that they would have to go into quarantine that we were not able to adequately staff our schools," Siers said.

The district plans to stay at 50 percent this week, go virtual for the following two weeks because of the holiday and potential travel and then to stay at 50 percent through winter break.

“Our step backward is still where everyone else is so we will move forward and our kids will still get the material they need to receive to be successful this year," Siers said.

The district is hopeful in early 2021 to move back to 100-percent attendance assuming cases have gone down and there’s an adequate number of subs.

