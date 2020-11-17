Pulaski County Public Schools updates mission statement to be more inclusive

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Pulaski County Public Schools has updated its mission statement to be more inclusive in all decisions that it makes.

As part of a statewide initiative for equality in education, the school board has spent weeks to pass a resolution to remove barriers. The district is hopeful by using this new mission statement to guide all decisions it will help to foster success for every student.

“There are many areas where we could maybe do a better job of it and the mission statement gives us the framework for making decisions that will hopefully create a more positive experience for each student,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

The district’s equity team will evaluate what areas it needs to work on to align with the new mission statement at its next meeting on December 7.

