Remains found in Bland County identified as those of Ga. woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The identity of a woman found dead in Bland County in early November has been confirmed.

The Office of the Medical Examiner identified 56-year-old Janice McBerry Poole, of Griffin, Georgia.

Poole’s body was found early November 5, after Virginia State Police were notified of human remains in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Indian Village Trail, next to a BP station.

Later the same day, 58-year-old Gilbert Lee Riggs, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was arrested and charged with one felony count of second degree murder and one felony count of hit and run.

Virginia State Police said Riggs and Poole were acquaintances.

The circumstances and cause of Poole’s death are still being investigated by the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

