Restored home offers new housing opportunities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A once cracked and crumbling home has become a bright spot in Southeast Roanoke.

“It brings a spark of light to the neighborhood it is in,” Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said.

On the steps of 326 Dale Ave a small group celebrated the new life coming to this historic property that’s been here in Roanoke for over a century.

“And when it was built it would have been one of the only houses here looking out over a very early downtown Roanoke,” Restoration Housing Executive Director Isabel Thornton said.

The home was built around 1890 and was the home to one of Roanoke’s earliest mayors, Sylvester Siefert.

The non-profit Restoration Housing started the project back in 2018 and have since transformed an old white home into space with newfound potential.

“We really stress that what our affordable housing is a really high quality product,” Thornton said.

The Dale Ave property will be the fourth completed project for Restoration Housing, and the first in Southeast Roanoke.

The home features four apartments that will be filled in partnership with ARCH Services, which is a non-profit that helps folks battling homelessness.

“Affordable housing is very hard to find and right now we are working with landlords on an individual basis and many of them are a little hesitant when they hear permanent supportive housing and chronically homeless,” ARCH Services Executive Director Jeanne McCormack said.

Both organizations hope this housing will make a big difference for people in the community.

Restoration Housing said they just have to make a few final touches to the apartments, and hope to start having residents move-in within the next 10 days.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.