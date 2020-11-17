Roanoke County teacher opens ‘Virtual Learning Center’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Clearbrook Elementary is half-full of scholars and teachers. The other half of the learning happens online.

“You know when we went in March to fully virtual, I saw the struggles in my parents and my kids, the technology, having to depend so much on the technology was a big hurdle," said teacher Allison Poindexter.

While Poindexter, who’s also a mom of 3, says it’s still a hurdle, it’s also a hurdle that’s a bit easier to jump now, at least between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m.

“I was just like let me find a place and go ahead and start," said Poindexter.

Renting space from Frank’s Italian Restaurant on Williamson Road, Pointdexter opened Virtual Learning Center.

Parents pay for different packages for their kids of any grade level.

Teachers then work one on one with them, helping through the challenges of virtual assignments.

“They’re kinda in a school like setting, they’re also used to getting more help and prompts, when they’re learning and working.”

From the desks which Pointdexter got at an auction, to donated snacks, and even a donated website, this business has been possible because of help from the community.

But it’s also giving back to some of the community’s youngest members.

“I’ve seen a lot of grades go from D’s and F’s to C’s B’s and A’s," said Poindexter.

The hope is to continue to attract more families, conveying the message that no one struggling with this new way of learning is alone.

