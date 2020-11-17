Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Charlottesville

A Senior Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Tommy Lee Bradley.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the University of Virginia Police Department regarding a 71-year-old man.

The department is looking for Tommy Lee Bradley, who was last seen Monday leaving the UVA hospital on Lee Street around 2:30 p.m.

Bradley is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He stands 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Bradley was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt, blue jeans, gray and white sneakers and a black hoodie with “S & P Logging” written on it. He left the hospital on foot, going in an unknown direction.

State police say Bradley suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

If you have any information regarding Bradley, contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166 or the Culpeper Sheriff’s office at 540-727-7520.

