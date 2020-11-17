Snowshoe Mountain Resort moves opening day to December 4

SNOWSHOE, WV (WDBJ) - Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia has moved its opening date to December 4, weather and circumstances permitting,

The resorts cites “the unseasonably warm November we’ve been experiencing, and the overall lack of snowmaking opportunities thus far” as reasons for the delay in opening for the season.

In the meantime, the resort says, snowmaking will continue whenever possible, and the mountaintop village will be open for dining, shopping and other activities in time for Thanksgiving.

