Advertisement

Snowshoe Mountain Resort moves opening day to December 4

Skiing photo.
Skiing photo.(PxHere via MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOWSHOE, WV (WDBJ) - Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia has moved its opening date to December 4, weather and circumstances permitting,

The resorts cites “the unseasonably warm November we’ve been experiencing, and the overall lack of snowmaking opportunities thus far” as reasons for the delay in opening for the season.

In the meantime, the resort says, snowmaking will continue whenever possible, and the mountaintop village will be open for dining, shopping and other activities in time for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up as new measures go into effect
Courtesy New River Valley Regional Jail
Man charged after allegedly almost running over trooper, ramming patrol cars
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Virginia man arrested on way to honeymoon for carrying loaded handgun

Latest News

A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Courtesy Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page
Greenbrier Co. students to temporarily switch to remote learning
German company to expand operations in Wythe, Louisa counties
Project Jonah Salmon Facility