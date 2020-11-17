Advertisement

United Way of the NRV changes their Thanksgiving food distribution amid the pandemic

Families will have to arrive at their pickup time to receive their food boxes.
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - They’ll be doing all distribution eligibility screenings over the phone and scheduling times for food pick up.

Families will have to arrive at their pickup time and their food boxes will be placed in the trunk of their vehicle.

United Way of the NRV said Thanksgiving will look different this year, but families should be able to enjoy a meal together no matter their circumstance.

“We’ve seen a lot more instability financially with household and this is just a great way to still participate in a very culturally rich and experience families love to sit down together for Thanksgiving and we wanna make sure they can still have that experience," said Marcela Jara-Radlbeck Community Engagement Director.

If you would like to learn more about the United Way’s Thanksgiving food distribution or would like to volunteer please email the Community Engagement Director at marcela@unitedwaynrv.org.

