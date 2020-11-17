Virginia defensive tackle Jowon Briggs enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, UVA’s highest-rated recruit in its 2019 class, has entered the transfer portal, according to 247sports.

The Cincinnati native has started all seven games for the Cavaliers this season and he ranks second on the team with three sacks.

Briggs has also recorded 20 tackles, including four for loss.

He was the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Wahoos since Bronco Mendenhall took over in 2016, and his departure leaves another hole in a defensive front that has also lost Richard Burney to a season-ending injury.

