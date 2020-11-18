31 arrested in Bedford County drug roundup

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thirty-one people were arrested in Bedford County following a narcotics roundup.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals conducted the roundup November 12-13.

The sheriff’s office said the operation was the culmination of a year-long narcotics investigation.

Thirty-one people met with a total of 61 indictments, including:

Thomas Eldridge Nelms - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (cocaine)

Kenneth Richard Waldron - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Christopher Michael Bowles - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Anthony Benton Fisher - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Marc McKinley Miller - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Ronald Burt Wilcox - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Earl Woodrow Dooley Jr. - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Richard Joseph Nichols - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth) and sale of firearm to a felon

Derrick Reid Anderson - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Joseph Zachary Parks - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Jeffrey Allen Richardson

Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Kevin OBryan Nellum

Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Lonnie Glenn Chassereau - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Jason Thomas Barger - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Hasan Rashee Elliott - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (marijuana more than 1 oz.)

Sean NMN Booker - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (heroin)

Cassandra Niambi Scott - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (Oxycodone)

Amanda Nicole Mosely - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Joshua Scott Campbell - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Joseph Careem Johnson - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2

Tracey Wayne Morrison - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Three people were served additional felony warrants during the roundup:

Tuesday Dawn Carter - ID theft, obstruct justice and possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Bennie Dale Overstreet - Probation violation

Destiny Shevonne Poindexter - Escape

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.