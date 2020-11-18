31 arrested in Bedford County drug roundup
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thirty-one people were arrested in Bedford County following a narcotics roundup.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals conducted the roundup November 12-13.
The sheriff’s office said the operation was the culmination of a year-long narcotics investigation.
Thirty-one people met with a total of 61 indictments, including:
- Thomas Eldridge Nelms - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (cocaine)
- Kenneth Richard Waldron - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Christopher Michael Bowles - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Anthony Benton Fisher - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Marc McKinley Miller - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Ronald Burt Wilcox - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Earl Woodrow Dooley Jr. - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Richard Joseph Nichols - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth) and sale of firearm to a felon
- Derrick Reid Anderson - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Joseph Zachary Parks - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Jeffrey Allen Richardson
- Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Kevin OBryan Nellum
- Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Lonnie Glenn Chassereau - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Jason Thomas Barger - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Hasan Rashee Elliott - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (marijuana more than 1 oz.)
- Sean NMN Booker - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (heroin)
- Cassandra Niambi Scott - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (Oxycodone)
- Amanda Nicole Mosely - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Joshua Scott Campbell - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Joseph Careem Johnson - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2
- Tracey Wayne Morrison - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
Three people were served additional felony warrants during the roundup:
- Tuesday Dawn Carter - ID theft, obstruct justice and possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
- Bennie Dale Overstreet - Probation violation
- Destiny Shevonne Poindexter - Escape
