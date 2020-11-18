Advertisement

31 arrested in Bedford County drug roundup

By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thirty-one people were arrested in Bedford County following a narcotics roundup.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals conducted the roundup November 12-13.

The sheriff’s office said the operation was the culmination of a year-long narcotics investigation.

Thirty-one people met with a total of 61 indictments, including:

  • Thomas Eldridge Nelms - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (cocaine)
  • Kenneth Richard Waldron - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Christopher Michael Bowles - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Anthony Benton Fisher - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Marc McKinley Miller - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Ronald Burt Wilcox - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Earl Woodrow Dooley Jr. - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Richard Joseph Nichols - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth) and sale of firearm to a felon
  • Derrick Reid Anderson - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Joseph Zachary Parks - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Jeffrey Allen Richardson
  • Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Kevin OBryan Nellum
  • Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Lonnie Glenn Chassereau - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Jason Thomas Barger - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Hasan Rashee Elliott - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (marijuana more than 1 oz.)
  • Sean NMN Booker - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (heroin)
  • Cassandra Niambi Scott - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (Oxycodone)
  • Amanda Nicole Mosely - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Joshua Scott Campbell - Possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Joseph Careem Johnson - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2
  • Tracey Wayne Morrison - Distribution of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Three people were served additional felony warrants during the roundup:

  • Tuesday Dawn Carter - ID theft, obstruct justice and possession of schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
  • Bennie Dale Overstreet - Probation violation
  • Destiny Shevonne Poindexter - Escape

