48-year-old man missing out of Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Keith Inge, 48 of Lynchburg, after he was last seen two weeks ago.
Courtesy Lynchburg PD
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Keith Inge, 48 of Lynchburg, after he was last reported seen two weeks ago.

He is 6-foot-3 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. Inge may be driving a 2006 Nissan Altima that is silver with VA plates: UGL-2168.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-455-6161 to reach Detective Bond.

