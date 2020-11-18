48-year-old man missing out of Lynchburg
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Keith Inge, 48 of Lynchburg, after he was last reported seen two weeks ago.
He is 6-foot-3 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. Inge may be driving a 2006 Nissan Altima that is silver with VA plates: UGL-2168.
Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-455-6161 to reach Detective Bond.
