48-year-old man missing out of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Keith Inge, 48 of Lynchburg, after he was last reported seen two weeks ago.

He is 6-foot-3 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. Inge may be driving a 2006 Nissan Altima that is silver with VA plates: UGL-2168.

Anyone with helpful tips can call 434-455-6161 to reach Detective Bond.

