Big rig crash closes northbound 220 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Northbound US 220/Franklin Road is closed in Roanoke County because of an overturned tractor trailer.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday between Back Creek and Yellow Mountain Roads, near Red Hill Church of the Brethren.

Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are on scene; there is no word yet regarding injuries or when the road will be back open.

