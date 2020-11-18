Blacksburg launches new citizen engagement website

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Blacksburg, there’s a new a community engagement website called ‘Let’s Talk Blacksburg.’

It is a site designed for citizens to share their thoughts and talk about town initiatives.

People can register on the website to start sharing their ideas with others.

Assistant to the Town Manager Matt Hanratty said the site is a chance to learn and give feedback on topics like housing affordability, town infrastructure and more.

“We are really excited about it. We really hope a lot of citizens take advantage of it and participate. You know one of the things we hope to be doing over the next few months and years to come is building the site out more you know as different project happen and come in and go,”said Hanratty.

Project pages on the site also offer documents, links, videos, and infographics designed by topic and for easy access.

