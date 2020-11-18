Advertisement

Buena Vista Christmas parade to be held in reverse format

The annual Christmas parade is the kickoff to the holiday season for the community featuring...
The annual Christmas parade is the kickoff to the holiday season for the community featuring colorful floats and entries from local businesses, churches, schools and civic groups, as well as school marching bands and – of course – Santa Claus.(KY3)
By Bri Leach
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Christmas Parade in Buena Vista will now be held in a reverse format. The theme will be “Hometown Christmas” to take on the added meaning in 2020 when many people decide to avoid travel at Christmas time and take on the Buena Vista spirit of resiliency.

The “reverse parade” will feature floats and other entries that are stationary and spaced apart along the parade route. Those wishing to view the parade can do so by driving by and enjoying it from the safety of their vehicles.

The hope is that this format will keep all parade participants safe within their limited groups and designated space as well as the spectators viewing from their vehicles.

Float and vehicle line-up will begin at 6 PM. Floats and vehicles will be lined up on Magnolia Avenue along the right-hand side starting at 7PM. Spectator cars will drive down the left-hand side to view entries starting at 23rd street.

Buena Vista is encouraging residents and businesses along the parade route to decorate in a big way this year. The use of lights on floats, entries, and businesses are highly encouraged to add to the effect of the parade.

More parade information, parade rules, and the entry application can be found at: www.buenavistava.org/parade

