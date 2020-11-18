Christiansburg’s town council approves $18 million for a park, citizens show concern

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Christiansburg, the Town Council approved a budget amendment that includes funding for an $18 million park project.

Plans have been in the works since 2013, but there are some residents who feel the financial impact of the park isn’t what it seems.

Emails given to us by a town council member, show citizens are concerned about the financial impact of the projected park.

“They’re saying they’re voices or not heard. Second of all they are saying why even talking about park during a pandemic where there is --- we should be worrying about the people that don’t have the water or they cannot pay for the water bills instead of worrying about a park,” said town councilwoman Johanna Hicks.

Some of the emails said the town doesn’t have the money to pay for it, others worried taxes will go up.

“These are big decisions. I don’t want to be on the books today voting for a park in the middle of a pandemic when everybody else is hurting and I think that’s the main concern,” said Hicks.

Hicks said she is not against building the park, but she and some citizens are opposed to spending money to build and fund it during a pandemic.

“I think the people are saying let’s take a break on this stuff for a little bit let’s see what the future brings I mean we don’t even know what’s going to happen this year,” said Hicks.

In 2013, Christiansburg paid $2.5 million for these 63 acres of former farmland off Peppers Ferry Road, with the intent of building the park here. Plans for the park show four full-sized rectangular fields, a dog park, an adult fitness zone, trails and more.

“But one thing that is determined we do not have enough rectangular sporting fields to accommodate our population,” said Michael Barber Mayor of Christiansburg.

Christiansburg Mayor Michael Barber said the park is needed, and citizens will not see an increase in certain taxes.

“We don’t have any plans at this time of increasing either meals tax or real estate tax. It will never affect their water sewer rates because it is a separate part of the town and we run off of we run that enterprise fun off of the water and sewer bills,” said Barber.

The park will be completed in two phases could begin as soon as Town Council votes agree to start bundling and the development plans 100% finalized--- which could happen late 2020 or early 2021.

Construction of the park will be paid for by a combination of monies from their general fund, town reserves, private contributions and sponsorships, revenue from the sale of commercial out-parcels on the park property, grants, and bonds. The town council will hold a public hearing about the park on December 8.

There has also been a website created with more information bout the park. You can learn more about it here.

