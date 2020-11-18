COVID cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks are increasing in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginians continue to become familiar with a new executive order, the Virginia Department of Health continues to see spikes.

“We’re looking at 37 active outbreaks. 14 of those are in long term care, 7 in congregate living, 2 in health care facilities, 4 in businesses, 1 daycare, 4 schools, 4 religious associated activities, and 1 restaurant," said Molly O’Dell during the weekly VDH briefing Tuesday morning.

Hospitals in our region have seen a higher number of patients too.

When we asked O’Dell how the new restrictions were going, she said they’re having to be enforced, and then reinforced.

“I’m certainly aware of several.”

While there are a plethora of factors that go into the case numbers, outbreaks, and even deaths, the challenge O’Dell says right now, is sourcing the spread.

“At times we have large surges which are compromising our ability to keep up with the contact tracing and disease investigation. We are asking the public to help.”

And while the governor’s executive order came a full 8 months since the onset of the pandemic, the other ask is diligence.

“Things have changed. We do have some people who take this seriously. The percentage of people who take this seriously, I do not know," said O’Dell.

