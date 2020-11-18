Advertisement

COVID cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks are increasing in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts

By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginians continue to become familiar with a new executive order, the Virginia Department of Health continues to see spikes.

“We’re looking at 37 active outbreaks. 14 of those are in long term care, 7 in congregate living, 2 in health care facilities, 4 in businesses, 1 daycare, 4 schools, 4 religious associated activities, and 1 restaurant," said Molly O’Dell during the weekly VDH briefing Tuesday morning.

Hospitals in our region have seen a higher number of patients too.

When we asked O’Dell how the new restrictions were going, she said they’re having to be enforced, and then reinforced.

“I’m certainly aware of several.”

While there are a plethora of factors that go into the case numbers, outbreaks, and even deaths, the challenge O’Dell says right now, is sourcing the spread.

“At times we have large surges which are compromising our ability to keep up with the contact tracing and disease investigation. We are asking the public to help.”

And while the governor’s executive order came a full 8 months since the onset of the pandemic, the other ask is diligence.

“Things have changed. We do have some people who take this seriously. The percentage of people who take this seriously, I do not know," said O’Dell.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up as new measures go into effect
Courtesy VA Lottery
Roanoke man wins $1 million prize from VA lottery ticket sold at A-1 Food Mart
Courtesy New River Valley Regional Jail
Man charged after allegedly almost running over trooper, ramming patrol cars

Latest News

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Aiport has completed a new 6,800 square foot rental car facility.
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport completes new car rental building
United Way Of The New River Valley Thanksgiving Volunteers
United Way Of The New River Valley Thanksgiving Volunteers
Search For New Name At Patrick Henry CC
Search For New Name At Patrick Henry CC
Airport Opens New Building For Rental Cars
Airport Opens New Building For Rental Cars