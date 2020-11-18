COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage drops; governor set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 208,833 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, November 18, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,071 from the 206,762 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than Tuesday’s 2,125 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there are 3,860 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,835 were reported Tuesday.

Governor Northam will hold a briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. to update the commonwealth on the pandemic. You can watch it on WDBJ7, here or on WDBJ7 Facebook. Last week, he announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

2,983,430 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.4 percent reported Tuesday.

1,469 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,392 reported Tuesday.

22,594 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.