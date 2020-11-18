Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage drops; governor set to speak

(KOLO)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 208,833 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, November 18, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,071 from the 206,762 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than Tuesday’s 2,125 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there are 3,860 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,835 were reported Tuesday.

Governor Northam will hold a briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. to update the commonwealth on the pandemic. You can watch it on WDBJ7, here or on WDBJ7 Facebook. Last week, he announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

2,983,430 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.4 percent reported Tuesday.

1,469 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,392 reported Tuesday.

22,594 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Bland County where a body was found off I-77
Remains found in Bland County identified as those of Ga. woman
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
Person dies after Saturday night Lynchburg crash with alleged drunk driver
It was the first snow of the season in the Highlands Tuesday with a dusting on the ground.
Sub-freezing temperatures as winds settle down tonight
Police are searching for 37-year-old Ashley Shepherd.
Lynchburg Police searching for suspect in early-morning incident
covid test
COVID in Virginia: New-case increase drops, positive test percentage is up

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?
In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a section of shelving that normally holds paper...
Toilet paper limits, empty shelves are back as coronavirus surges
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo a playbook sits next to a telephone set up in the...
Sorry, Grinch. Virus won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa