Floyd teams up with Amazon for coding classes for Amazon Future Engineer Program

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -Floyd County High School is now part of a program through Amazon to help train students in rural communities for careers in computer science. It’s one of about 1,600 schools across the country chosen for this two-year project.

“Really the goal from Amazon’s perspective is to grow the amount of computer programmers that are available,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Innovation Jessica Cromer.

The district pushed hard to get Floyd in the Amazon Future Engineer Program as thousands of coding jobs are unfilled and the company wants to target students in rural areas.

“Digital literacy in general is the language of the future and in order for our students to be successful in the future, we have to teach them that language,” Cromer said.

The coding program runs through a web browser instead of software, making it easier to access with classes largely online now.

“That’s really empowered students to be able to have access to a coding environment in ways that they might not have before this,” said Zane Moran, the instructor for the course.

The district is now expanding its Collaboration and Career Development Center to maximize space and technology and further enhance the program. At Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, the high school officially began the process of more than doubling its space for these efforts.

“The design is exactly what we need to be able to get our students careers when they leave Floyd County High School,” said Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler. “This is going to be fabulous for many years to come for many Floyd residents and students.”

For the next two years the school will build another building and renovate the current one, outfitting it with the latest in computer science technology that will be continually updated. The process will occur in two phases.

“This program will help us to give our students kind of a capstone experience,” Cromer said. “They’re going to have had the hands-on experience in the classroom and with our new CCDC, hopefully with a business partnership that we’re able to bring in and collaborate with our students on authentic, real world problems.”

The Amazon Future Engineer is only slated to stay for two years, but the district is hopeful it can keep it longer. Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part childhood-to-career program focused on inspiring, educating, and preparing children and young adults for the technology-driven world.

Cromer said the program provides professional development for Moran, and students get free access to the Edhesive coding platform and free connections through the Amazon partnership

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.