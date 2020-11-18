Former House Speaker Kirk Cox announces campaign for Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Delegate and retired teacher Kirk Cox announced his campaign for Governor with the release of a video Tuesday morning.

"To fight back, lead forward,to reach higher and be better than we’ve ever been before,” Cox said in the video

After 30 years in the General Assembly and two years as Speaker of the House, Cox said he has a record of a conservative leadership, but with a willingness to reach across the aisle.

“I’m a principled conservative,” Cox said in an interview Tuesday morning, but I have the bluest district in the state. And I’ve always had the ability to reach out to other folks and accomplish things, so that combination of conservative principles and reaching out is a winning combination."

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says the field could become crowded.

“Of those who have said ‘I might consider running,’ yes, there’s like six to eight republicans who have shown some interest.”

The number of potential candidates, he said, reflects a time of transition for both parties.

“What’s the bench that the Democrats have? What’s the bench that the Republicans have? And I think a lot of the this kind of discussion is new people wanting to become involved and certainly more millennials than ever before are showing an interest,” Denton said.

Virginia Democrats were quick to criticize Cox in the hours after his announcement, saying he’s trying to recast himself as a moderate, despite what a Democratic spokesperson described as Cox’s hyper-partisan record on issues including Medicaid expansion, abortion rights and gun control.

Cox said he was’t surprised by the criticism and views it as a compliment - an indication, he said, that Democrats view him as a front-runner.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.