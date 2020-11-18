Advertisement

Former Lynchburg attorney indicted on multiple fraud charges

Washburn faces up to 30 years in jail
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cherie Anne Washburn, a former attorney specializing in elder law and estate planning, was indicted Tuesday on multiple fraud charges by a federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Washburn, 44 of Lynchburg, faces up to 30 years in jail and is charged with ten counts of wire fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a mortgage lender, and one count of mail fraud. The alleged crimes range from 2015-2018.

