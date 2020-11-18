Advertisement

Former UVA star Ty Jerome traded to Oklahoma City

Jerome played in 31 games for the Suns as a rookie, averaging 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA men’s basketball star Ty Jerome is heading to Oklahoma City.

The 2019 First Round pick is part of a five-player deal which sends Chris Paul to Phoenix.

His former college teammate, Devon Hall, played eleven games for the Thunder last year.

