Former UVA star Ty Jerome traded to Oklahoma City

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA men’s basketball star Ty Jerome is heading to Oklahoma City.

The 2019 First Round pick is part of a five-player deal which sends Chris Paul to Phoenix.

Jerome played in 31 games for the Suns as a rookie, averaging 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

His former college teammate, Devon Hall, played eleven games for the Thunder last year.

