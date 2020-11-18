Advertisement

James River Buffer Program expands to upper James River region

The goal of the James River Buffer Program is to plant over 1,300 acres of trees between the middle and upper James River areas.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Land owners along the upper James River can soon get money to help the river and themselves.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation was given a $1.1 million grant by the Virginia Environmental Endowment.

Those funds will be used beginning in January to create tree buffers along the upper James River.

Those areas include Rockbridge, Botetourt and Bath counties.

The effort is part of the James River Buffer Program, which launched in 2019 in the middle James River region under the James River Association.

The goal is to plant more trees, reduce pollution and maintain natural habitats.

“This is a really important practice for water quality. It helps keep the soil on the ground and out of the waterway. It provides habitat for wildlife. It’s a really important practice,” said Peggy Sanner, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia executive director.

The James River Buffer Program looks to plant over 1,300 acres of trees between the upper and middle James River regions.

Over 81,000 trees have been planted across 228 acres since 2019.

