Martinsville-Henry County ‘25 Days of Christmas’ local business spotlight announced

(WDBJ) - Creators and businesses in the Martinsville-Henry County area are stepping into the spotlight for the VisitMartinsville “25 Days of Christmas” campaign.

The second-annual holiday shopping program will be launched through the VisitMartinsville Facebook page on Friday, November 27. Every day, the VisitMartinsville team will showcase one local store and a unique product that can be bought. Giveaways from some of the stores will also be a part of the festivities.

“We want to increase the awareness of the unique products and experiences available here in Martinsville – Henry County, VA”, added Tourism Marketing and Client Relations Manager for Martinsville – Henry County, Kelly Rowland. “Many of the local shop options featured in the initiative offer online shopping and/or a curbside delivery option. We hope to make this year a successful one for our local shops and showcase the numerous options to be offered in MHC.”

