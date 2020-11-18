Advertisement

Natural Bridge State Park sells honey produced by bees from their hives

Honey from bees living at Natural Bridge State Park.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natural Bridge State Park has become a little sweeter lately.

The park has long had bee hives to help educate visitors about pollinators, and now they’ve decided to do something with the honey they make. Visitors can now buy it at the front desk to help support the Friends of Natural Bridge group.

”It sort of evolved, just the idea that we had all this really great habitat, we wanted to see what sort of strength the colonies we could raise here,” said Park Ranger Matthew Jackson. “And eventually it did well enough that we thought we could do something with that honey and it could benefit the Friends group.”

The honey’s available at the park’s visitors center.

