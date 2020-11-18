Advertisement

New Orleans: Coronavirus nixes Mardi Gras-season parades

Spokesman Beau Tidwell said Tuesday there’s just no way to hold traditional parades without violating a 250-person limit on outdoor crowds
(KALB)
By Janet McConnaughey and Janet McGill
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans spokesman says there won’t be any parades on Mardi Gras or in the weeks leading up to it because they can’t fit within crowd restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Spokesman Beau Tidwell said Tuesday there’s just no way to hold traditional parades without violating a 250-person limit on outdoor crowds. He says the no-parade decision was first posted Monday in a list of frequently asked questions about Mardi Gras.

Tidwell says Mardi Gras Indians and other walking groups also draw unacceptably large crowds.

The development came on a day when diagnosed virus cases rose nearly 2,600 statewide, topping 207,000 overall.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up as new measures go into effect
Courtesy VA Lottery
Roanoke man wins $1 million prize from VA lottery ticket sold at A-1 Food Mart
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
Virginia man arrested on way to honeymoon for carrying loaded handgun

Latest News

A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
Trump cutting troops in Afghanistan, Iraq
Centra says they're preparing to become a potential coronavirus vaccine distribution site.
Centra sees influx of coronavirus cases, preps to become potential vaccine distribution site