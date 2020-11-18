Advertisement

New Vinton cell tower stopped by community opposition

By Eric Miller
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Plans for a new cell phone tower were shot down in Roanoke County Tuesday night, after massive opposition from residents.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to reject the plan, which called for the rezoning of Stonebridge Park and the construction of a 137-foot-tall cell tower in its center.

“I’ve heard from the citizens, and at the end of the day I represent the citizens of my district,” said board member Jason Peters, who represents the Vinton area.

More than a dozen residents attended Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, all opposed to the project.

“People move in this area for one reason, and that’s the view,” said Roy Lee, who lives next door to the park. Lee presented the board with a 500-signature petition opposing the project. Another neighbor collected 200 more signatures though an online petition.

The project’s developer, MileStone, argued the tower was needed to improve cell service in the Stonebridge area. Their proposal called for demolishing the current park bathroom and concession building, closed for years, and replacing it with a cell tower, ringed by a chain link fence, with landscaping out front.

Residents argued that would have been a major eyesore, and damage local property values. Some also raised objections to this project being built, even as maintenance of the park continues to fall behind.

“It’s a great park," said Roy Lee," if someone would just maintain it."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene in Bland County where a body was found off I-77
Remains found in Bland County identified as those of Ga. woman
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
Person dies after Saturday night Lynchburg crash with alleged drunk driver
It was the first snow of the season in the Highlands Tuesday with a dusting on the ground.
Sub-freezing temperatures as winds settle down tonight
Police are searching for 37-year-old Ashley Shepherd.
Lynchburg Police searching for suspect in early-morning incident
covid test
COVID in Virginia: New-case increase drops, positive test percentage is up

Latest News

Big Rig Crash on 220 in Roanoke County
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has been notified by the U. S. Department of Labor...
Virginia Employment Commission’s extended benefits program to end
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office
31 arrested in Bedford County drug roundup
Big Rig Crash on 220 in Roanoke County 11.18.2020
Big rig crash closes northbound 220 in Roanoke County