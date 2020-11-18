Nonprofit seeking board game donations for Virginia families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is hoping to give the gift of a game to families in the ReadySteps and Healthy Families programs this holiday season.

ReadyKids, an organization that works with over 8,000 people to prevent and help those experiencing adverse childhood experiences, is hoping to collect more than 170 board games to distribute to families.

The nonprofit is hoping to give families an activity for everyone and promote bonding during the winter months.

“We have kids of all ages, so we know that not every aged child can play every board game, but ones that have the largest age range,” ReadyKids Director of Family Support Sarah Carter said. “Some common ones would be Candy Land, for older kids they can play Monopoly. Any game that can be multiple ages and multiple players.”

The games can be donated to the ReadyKids office Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also reach out to ReadyKids via email or phone (434) 296-4118 to coordinate a convenient drop-off time.

