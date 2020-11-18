Advertisement

Nonprofit seeking board game donations for Virginia families

The games can be donated to the ReadyKids office Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also reach out to ReadyKids via email or phone
ReadyKids in Charlottesville.
ReadyKids in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is hoping to give the gift of a game to families in the ReadySteps and Healthy Families programs this holiday season.

ReadyKids, an organization that works with over 8,000 people to prevent and help those experiencing adverse childhood experiences, is hoping to collect more than 170 board games to distribute to families.

The nonprofit is hoping to give families an activity for everyone and promote bonding during the winter months.

“We have kids of all ages, so we know that not every aged child can play every board game, but ones that have the largest age range,” ReadyKids Director of Family Support Sarah Carter said. “Some common ones would be Candy Land, for older kids they can play Monopoly. Any game that can be multiple ages and multiple players.”

The games can be donated to the ReadyKids office Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also reach out to ReadyKids via email or phone (434) 296-4118 to coordinate a convenient drop-off time.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor touts vaccine, urges small gatherings as positive new-case COVID test percentage drops
Scene in Bland County where a body was found off I-77
Remains found in Bland County identified as those of Ga. woman
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
Person dies after Saturday night Lynchburg crash with alleged drunk driver
It was the first snow of the season in the Highlands Tuesday with a dusting on the ground.
Sub-freezing temperatures as winds settle down tonight
In the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Molly O'Dell said contact tracing is...
COVID cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks are increasing in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

Martinsville-Henry County ‘25 Days of Christmas’ local business spotlight announced
Santa for a Senior
Be a Santa to a Senior to help spread Christmas cheer in Roanoke
Over 1,500 kids in the Roanoke area are currently signed up for the Angel Tree program.
Salvation Army in Roanoke adopts contactless gift options for holiday season
The property will change zoning distinctions from mixed use to IPUD or Industrial Planned Unit...
Roanoke City Council approves halfway house