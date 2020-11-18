Sunshine continues with another cold night ahead

Wind chills this morning will feel like the upper teens and low 20s around sunrise. Temperatures this afternoon won’t warm up much as highs only climb into the mid and upper 40s. Temperatures tonight look like they could be the coldest temperatures of the season so far. We’ll drop down into the mid 20s for many hometowns. Sunshine continues through the weekend with the next chance of rain moving in on Monday.

Wind chills dip to the teens and 20s early Wednesday. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

Dry weather returns along with lots of sunshine. Afternoon highs only reach the 40s and the winds won’t be as gusty either. The overnight temperatures will be the big story again Thursday morning as lows slip to the 20s. It probably will end up being the coldest night of the season so far.

Temperatures drop into the mid 20s by morning. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Temperatures gradually begin to warm back up later this week under mainly sunny skies. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s Thursday and the mid/upper 60s by Friday.

THE WEEKEND

At this time, the weekend forecast remains very quiet and unseasonably warm. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s to near 70 both days.

Temperatures climb back into the upper 60s to near 70 this weekend. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

The week of Thanksgiving begins with a few showers Monday but we remain mild. Sunshine will return behind the front as temperatures cool back to around normal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the middle of the week, shower chances return and Thanksgiving itself is trending wetter. There’s still plenty of time to nail down the details and impacts.