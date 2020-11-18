Pittsylvania County seeing progress with infrastructure development

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Finance Committee was met with encouraging updates from engineers during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The new Pittsylvania County Elections and Training Center on Depot Street is expected to be completed around December 28. The former Social Services building will include a training facility, early voting center, offices and workspaces and storage space.

Construction on a new meeting facility for boards and commissions that is optimized for social distancing and video streaming is estimated to have a finish date before Christmas.

A new EMS station in Hurt is being planned, and should be completed by mid-June. Having no volunteer EMS crews in the area, and with the paid EMS workers being housed in a small house next to the Hurt Fire Department, this new structure will also station these employees on the payroll.

These projects are in-place due to federal funding from the CARES Act.

