Pulaski Police investigating early-morning fatal shooting

Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Pulaski say they don’t believe there is a threat to the community after a shooting death early Wednesday.

Officers were called at 1:33 a.m. November 18 to the 1000 block of Newbern Road. They found a male with an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pulaski Police Department says they have no persons of interest in this case, and they continue to investigate along with the Virginia Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective R. Riddle of the Pulaski Police Department at (540) 994-8680.

