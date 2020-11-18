Advertisement

Pulaski sets timeline for Martin family home

By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Pulaski’s Town Council is setting a timeline for the Martin family to come up with a plan of what to do with town property they live on.

You might remember last month the town asked Gary Martin, a former town employee who had been living on town property rent-free for 40 years, to vacate the property.

At a work session Tuesday, the council decided to give the Martin Family 30 days to connect with the representative of MacGill Village about creating an access point through the backyard for a new driveway. This would free up nearly 10 acres of land for the town to potentially redevelop or repurpose.

“We are not going to be able to allow the kind of access that trailer has had in the past if we’re going to develop that property and I would encourage the council to allow us to start marketing that property to allow us to see what the potential is for its future development,” said Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham.

After 30 days the town said it would consider looking into options of what to do with the property, but it said still allow more time for the family to move their trailer to a new piece of property.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

