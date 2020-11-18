Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport completes new car rental building

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new car rental building at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is now complete, and it should be open in time for Thanksgiving travelers.

The airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The building has a large lobby with four rental car counters and a new parking lot with return lanes and 190 parking spaces.

Brad Boettcher is the airport’s Director of Marketing and Air Service Development. He said the new building will provide better space for the car rental companies, and a better experience for customers.

“We can’t control the schedules or the airfares, but what we can control is everything in the terminal and with our rental partners,” Boettcher told WDBJ7. “And so, working with them I think this will definitely enhance the experience.”

The cost of the project came in just over $ 6 million and was funded by with a facility charge on each car rental.

The car rental companies are scheduled to move in next week.

