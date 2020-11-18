Advertisement

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport completes new car rental building

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Aiport has completed a new 6,800 square foot rental car facility.
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Aiport has completed a new 6,800 square foot rental car facility.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new car rental building at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is now complete, and it should be open in time for Thanksgiving travelers.

The airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The building has a large lobby with four rental car counters and a new parking lot with return lanes and 190 parking spaces.

Brad Boettcher is the airport’s Director of Marketing and Air Service Development. He said the new building will provide better space for the car rental companies, and a better experience for customers.

“We can’t control the schedules or the airfares, but what we can control is everything in the terminal and with our rental partners,” Boettcher told WDBJ7. “And so, working with them I think this will definitely enhance the experience.”

The cost of the project came in just over $ 6 million and was funded by with a facility charge on each car rental.

The car rental companies are scheduled to move in next week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These new COVID restrictions affect people and businesses in Virginia.
Virginia residents react to new COVID restrictions
Governor Northam announces support for legalizing adult-use marijuana
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up as new measures go into effect
Courtesy VA Lottery
Roanoke man wins $1 million prize from VA lottery ticket sold at A-1 Food Mart
Courtesy New River Valley Regional Jail
Man charged after allegedly almost running over trooper, ramming patrol cars

Latest News

In the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Molly O'Dell said contact tracing is...
COVID cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks are increasing in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts
United Way Of The New River Valley Thanksgiving Volunteers
United Way Of The New River Valley Thanksgiving Volunteers
Search For New Name At Patrick Henry CC
Search For New Name At Patrick Henry CC
Airport Opens New Building For Rental Cars
Airport Opens New Building For Rental Cars