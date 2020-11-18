Roanoke City Council approves halfway house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city council members have approved a halfway house on Patterson Avenue.

After the planning commission approved a rezoning request for 1801 Patterson earlier this month, city council held a public hearing Monday.

A homeowner in the area raised concerns about the property value if the halfway house was approved.

The applicants talked about the history of 1801, previously being used as a group care facility, and how the house would have staff supervision 24/7.

When it came time to vote, there was one opposing vote, while all other council members voted in favor.

