Rockbridge groups prepare Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s set up time in the Visitors’ Center at Natural Bridge State Park.

They’re putting up Christmas trees with a purpose, set up by local organizations, from Bird Watchers, and Balloonists, to the Natural Bridge Garden Club.

“This is our first year,” said club member Diane Weaver as they decorated. “And we’re very excited to be included in it.”

They really threw themselves into the project, with all ornaments donated by the membership.

“Even the tree was donated to us,” Weaver said.

And now they’re pulling it all together in hopes of producing a winner.

“We have been kind of not being able to do a lot of charity work this year because of COVID,” Weaver explained. “And this is such a great charity event for them, and so the club decided it would be wonderful.”

“We made sure we sort of laid this out in such a way where when guests come through they’re going to be going in one direction,” said Park Ranger Matthew Jackson. “We tried to stagger when people are coming in and setting up. We have a big building here, so we can create a lot of space. It just felt like something good for the community, and something we could do without too much risk.”

Trees get votes from visitors who leave supplies for Rockbridge’s Project Horizon.

“It’s all for a good cause,” Jackson said. “No one who participates should go away feeling like they were a loser. It’s just great that everyone’s willing to do this.”

“I know they do whoever gets the most donations,” said Weaver. “But like I said: it’s the spirit of the season.”

