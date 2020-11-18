Advertisement

Rockbridge SPCA prepares luminaries

By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area SPCA Christmas luminaries are getting ready.

Volunteers were preparing the luminaries for display at the SPCA facility Wednesday.

Normally, they would be placed in Hopkins Green Park in Lexington for the lighting of the town Christmas tree there, but COVID has forced organizers to cancel the large gathering and move everything online.

”We’ll still be at Hopkins Green, but we’re going to be pre-filming the event,” explained SPCA Executive Director Tara Rodi. “So we’re still going to set the bags out like normal, and then we also have some other special spots we’ll be putting them as well. So it will be something to tune into to watch.”

After the event, contributors can collect their bags as they have every year at the SPCA.

