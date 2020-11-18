Salvation Army in Roanoke adopts contactless gift options for holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army needs your help this year more than ever.

There are over 500 families and 1,500 children currently in need of some holiday joy this season.

While you will still see a physical Angel Tree at the Valley View Walmart, most of the collection will be done online this year and will be monetary based.

According to Captain Jamie Clay, the collection is for the safety of the families, as well as volunteers, but she’s still expecting to see the needs met.

“Just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean people’s hearts have changed, to be able to serve their local community that’s in need, so I anticipate we meet that need at 100 percent but we really need the donors to rally behind us," said Clay.

The Angel Tree need has risen 65 percent this year, while the Social Services need has increased 155 percent.

If you would like to help a family through the Angel Tree program, you can do so here.

