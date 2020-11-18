Advertisement

UVA students create a ‘Collegepedia’ to make COVID-19 news more accessible

Every day, there’s new information online about COVID-19 making it hard to keep up.
Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every day, there’s new information online about COVID-19 making it hard to keep up.

That’s why University of Virginia students have created The Collegepedia. The website aims to constantly update with accurate and reliable information about the latest COVID-19 news at college campuses across the commonwealth.

The venture began in August and so far attracted more than 600 Instagram followers.

“When we were trying to figure out what was going on at other schools, we relied heavily on our friends and word of mouth, which can be unreliable at times. So our aim is to provide the most reliable information that we can to people,” UVA student Faiza Khanbozai said.

Currently, Collegepedia is focusing on Virginia schools including UVA, Virginia Tech, James Madison University, The College of William and Mary, Virginia Commonwealth University, and George Mason University.

The goal is to expand the website and provide up-to-date information on colleges across the country beyond Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor touts vaccine, urges small gatherings as positive new-case COVID test percentage drops
Scene in Bland County where a body was found off I-77
Remains found in Bland County identified as those of Ga. woman
Mugshot of Quintial Spinner, suspect in Lynchburg DUI crash (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
Person dies after Saturday night Lynchburg crash with alleged drunk driver
It was the first snow of the season in the Highlands Tuesday with a dusting on the ground.
Sub-freezing temperatures as winds settle down tonight
In the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Molly O'Dell said contact tracing is...
COVID cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks are increasing in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?
Wreaths rest on headstones in Arlington National Cemetery following the Wreath Across America...
Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31.
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31