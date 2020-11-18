UVA students create a ‘Collegepedia’ to make COVID-19 news more accessible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every day, there’s new information online about COVID-19 making it hard to keep up.

That’s why University of Virginia students have created The Collegepedia. The website aims to constantly update with accurate and reliable information about the latest COVID-19 news at college campuses across the commonwealth.

The venture began in August and so far attracted more than 600 Instagram followers.

“When we were trying to figure out what was going on at other schools, we relied heavily on our friends and word of mouth, which can be unreliable at times. So our aim is to provide the most reliable information that we can to people,” UVA student Faiza Khanbozai said.

Currently, Collegepedia is focusing on Virginia schools including UVA, Virginia Tech, James Madison University, The College of William and Mary, Virginia Commonwealth University, and George Mason University.

The goal is to expand the website and provide up-to-date information on colleges across the country beyond Virginia.

