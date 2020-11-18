Advertisement

Virginia Employment Commission’s extended benefits program to end

By Bri Leach
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) has been notified by the U. S. Department of Labor that the Extended Benefits (EB) Program in Virginia will end on November 21, 2020.

The last payable week for EB will be the week ending November 21, 2020. The last effective date for an EB initial, additional, or reopened claim was November 15, 2020.

Some people may receive estimated payment amounts higher than what they will actually receive due to the program ending.

The VEC will be sending out messages alerting people of the end of the EB program through their Gov2Go account.

