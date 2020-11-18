Advertisement

Virginia Lottery: Ticket bought in Christiansburg wins $1M

By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Lottery ticket bought in Christiansburg was a big winner Tuesday night.

The night drawings November 17 resulted in a Mega Millions ticket winning $1 million. But who purchased it?

The winning ticket was bought at Triangle Market, at 3631 Radford Road in Christiansburg. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers, but missed the Mega Ball number. The winning numbers were 8-13-35-46-68, with a Mega Ball number of 16.

In addition, a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket bought in Powhatan won a $564,000 jackpot. That ticket was bought at the Sheetz on Anderson Highway. The winning numbers were 3-12-17-18-31.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The Virginia Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket to establish ownership, then contact them.

