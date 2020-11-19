78-year-old man with cognitive disorder missing out of VA Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating Donald Arthur Speakman, 78, who is suspected to be driving a 2013 silver/grey Kia Sorrento SUV with North Carolina plates that read TAX-6962 and black luggage-rack style bars on the roof.

A Senior Alert was issued by the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department Wednesday.

Speakman is 5-foot-5 inches and approximately 200 pounds with hazel eyes, grey hair and a grey beard. He suffers from a cognitive impairment, with his disappearance presenting a credible threat to his health and safety.

He was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Stiletto Hair Studio in Virginia Beach, possibly wearing a grey Buffalo Bills sweatshirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 757-385-5000 and option 1.

