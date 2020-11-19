Advertisement

A cold start, but we begin to warm back up this afternoon

The weather remains dry through the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 20s for a good portion of the area. You’ll want to bundle up as you head out this morning. An area of high pressure will shift to our east giving us more of a southerly flow into the weekend. This will bring our temperatures back into the upper 60s to near 70. Our next chance of rain doesn’t move into our area until Monday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Temperatures gradually begin to warm back up later this week under mainly sunny skies. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s Thursday and the mid/upper 60s by Friday.

THE WEEKEND

At this time, the weekend forecast remains very quiet and unseasonably warm. Afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s to near 70 both days.

NEXT WEEK

The week of Thanksgiving begins with a few showers Monday but we remain mild. Sunshine will return behind the front as temperatures cool back to around normal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the middle of the week, shower chances return and there’s still some uncertainty if the rain will stick around for Thanksgiving itself.

