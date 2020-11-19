Bath, Alleghany Highlands get grants to help attract tourists

(WDBJ) - The Bath County Office of Tourism and Alleghany Highlands Chamber have each received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by using limited local marketing dollars with a local match of the state grants funds.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

The Bath Office of Tourism will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to expand the reach of its “Made in Bath County Experiences” campaign, including the addition of a new ad in the series about destination dining and farm-to-table experiences.

“Marketing Leverage Program grants from the VTC have really made a difference for Bath County,” said County Administrator Ashton Harrison. “We appreciate the great working partnership we have with the Virginia Tourism Corporation.” This is the second MLP grant Bath County has received in 2020 and the third in 18 months. The three grants have resulted in a total of $45,000 for tourism marketing.

The Alleghany Chamber will use the grant funds to market the Alleghany Highlands as a premier outdoor recreation & arts community in the heart of Virginia’s Mountain Region. The campaign will further the “Uniquely Alleghany” tagline and its relevance to the attractions of the Alleghany Highlands.

The marketing plan will consist of digital and print advertising in various publications as well as social media campaigns aimed at reaching visitors with specific interest.

”Over the past year we have been able to use targeted advertising to attract record numbers of visitors to our outdoor attractions. We have seen huge growth of our social media channels & over a 200% increase in users to our tourism website. We hope to continue this growth and show even more potential visitors what makes the Alleghany Highlands Uniquely Alleghany!” said Josh Taylor of the Chamber.

”This year we have adjusted our marketing strategy with more of a digital emphasis than in past years in an effort to reach as many people as possible during these difficult times. This has yielded wonderful results as our outdoor assets have seen large numbers of visitors and our website & social media platforms are seeing record increases in followers and new users. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue promoting safe and exciting experiences to the Alleghany Highlands in 2021,″ said Chamber Executive Director Teresa Hammond.

As the Commonwealth reopens for business after a lengthy impact from the coronavirus pandemic, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”

