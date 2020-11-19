Advertisement

Buena Vista wants hand prints for new mural

Hand prints of the sort artist Benjamin Frey hopes to use in a new mural in Buena Vista, Va.
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista is hoping to get everyone involved in an art work there.

There are already a couple of murals in downtown Buena Vista, but the city is working on another which will be a night scene of the city.

For the stars, artist Benjamin Frey wants to use the hand prints of people who are part of the community.

The cost of the materials are all covered by the grant for the mural. Groups that want to take part can just contact the artist through the Buena Vista City website or the artist’s website.

There’s more information on the city’s website at https://www.buenavistava.org/new-mural-coming-to-downtown-you-can-participate or Frey’s site at www.BenjaminFrey.com/Mural.

